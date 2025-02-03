Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitrestaurantarchitecturephotoPortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6893 x 5315 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChef Mona Lisa png sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705349/png-aesthetic-art-remix-cakeView licensePortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpen sign mockup, muslim woman business ownerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503664/open-sign-mockup-muslim-woman-business-ownerView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWaitress needed Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650302/waitress-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231529/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseService mindset Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650831/service-mindset-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license3D editable woman bartender remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412652/editable-woman-bartender-remixView licensePortrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFine dining Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030284/fine-dining-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple vintage iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554677/newlywed-couple-vintage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing apron, creative cooking editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209563/man-wearing-apron-creative-cooking-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseFish market poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039047/fish-market-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735781/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215061/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734709/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215365/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737622/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231497/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734601/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license