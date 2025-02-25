rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothingwhite
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735162/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
College university education png, transparent background
College university education png, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155305/college-university-education-png-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734677/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734842/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage female cyclist illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage female cyclist illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238421/png-bicycle-bike-black-and-whiteView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding png magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding png magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588833/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737626/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734813/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737677/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587589/businessman-holding-megaphone-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735319/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719800/png-beautiful-black-blueView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735192/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736564/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license