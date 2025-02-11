rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, William P. Gottlieb's home, Arlington, Va.(?), 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitretro
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734601/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734626/image-books-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734628/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737059/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735781/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318532/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736807/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Sylvia Syms, William P. Gottlieb, and Ahmet M. Ertegun, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Sylvia Syms, William P. Gottlieb, and Ahmet M. Ertegun, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735359/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Portrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735551/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734735/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735988/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license