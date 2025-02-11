Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, William P. Gottlieb's home, Arlington, Va.(?), 193- by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5183 x 6996 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734601/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734626/image-books-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734628/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737059/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735781/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318532/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736807/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, Sylvia Syms, William P. Gottlieb, and Ahmet M. Ertegun, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735359/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licensePortrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735551/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734735/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735988/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license