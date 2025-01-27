Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmenvintagepublic domainportraitbusinesscoffeePortrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5203 x 3940 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDigital marketing agency Instagram post template, editable brand kithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18784418/digital-marketing-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-brand-kitView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735386/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540629/vintage-books-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735363/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseChef apron mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13928496/chef-apron-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318558/image-background-png-abstractView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737081/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee Instagram story template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621977/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHalf body portrait business people isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990667/half-body-portrait-business-people-isolated-element-setView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee business logo template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688550/coffee-business-logo-template-vintage-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734880/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license3D male barista illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232063/male-barista-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736475/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHalf body portrait business people isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990662/half-body-portrait-business-people-isolated-element-setView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735350/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseChef resume template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12419016/chef-resume-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735368/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHalf body portrait business people isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990666/half-body-portrait-business-people-isolated-element-setView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736489/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBarista training flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815357/barista-training-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseBarista training poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815354/barista-training-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee pouch bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725905/coffee-pouch-bag-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734496/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHalf body portrait business people isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990671/half-body-portrait-business-people-isolated-element-setView licensePortrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736342/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop logo template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688538/coffee-shop-logo-template-vintage-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licensediverse male barista set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075040/diverse-male-barista-set-editable-design-elementView licensePortrait of Woody Herman, Chubby Jackson, and Abraham Rosen, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734651/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee Instagram post template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7567458/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHalf body portrait business people isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990668/half-body-portrait-business-people-isolated-element-setView licensePortrait of Paul Whiteman, Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734927/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license