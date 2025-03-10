rawpixel
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portraits for men Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Group of diverse people standing
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman with handshake gesture remix
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946…
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Group of diverse people standing
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Abstract smiling businessman background, business paper collage, editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Indian man using laptop remix
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Global team poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Album cover template
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Png business development manager editable element, transparent background
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Team success poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…
