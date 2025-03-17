rawpixel
Portrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding png magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
Gray suit png mockup element, editable fashion
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Baseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessory
Portrait of Jay Higginbotham, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
History course blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
