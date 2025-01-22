Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagepublic domainportraitworkradioPortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5052 x 3789 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPodcast talk poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798308/podcast-talk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePodcaster needed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490573/podcaster-needed-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736147/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735688/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment marketing program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732553/entertainment-marketing-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682327/podcast-talk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798309/podcast-talk-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798307/podcast-talk-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553653/weekly-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490166/weekly-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737626/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11680464/lifestyle-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew episode Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922184/new-episode-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735073/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWomen podcast poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727068/women-podcast-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735319/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490165/weekly-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490167/weekly-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734478/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive Q&A Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553589/live-qanda-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735260/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791371/social-media-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922183/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737343/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLive radio poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511975/live-radio-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734677/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseOnline radio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759741/online-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732552/weekly-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735162/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license