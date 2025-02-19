Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperbookpeopleartmanblackvintageshirtPortrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4004 x 5213 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735277/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735388/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-may-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734923/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734790/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-may-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737477/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736488/image-people-art-man-suitFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241834/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734619/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaper sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498274/paper-sign-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735428/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMen's T-shirt mockup, casual fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061824/mens-t-shirt-mockup-casual-fashion-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734735/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt mockup rear view, editable casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694273/t-shirt-mockup-rear-view-editable-casual-apparelView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734756/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSale tag with smiling man, shopping remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182537/sale-tag-with-smiling-man-shopping-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736551/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919338/t-shirt-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735189/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342910/editable-streetwear-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735376/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMen's polo t-shirt editable mockup, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506199/mens-polo-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparelView licensePortrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817038/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licensePortrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735396/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt mockup, editable casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9693939/t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-apparelView licensePortrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSale tag with smiling man, shopping remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182536/sale-tag-with-smiling-man-shopping-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736115/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePolo t-shirt mockup, basic menswearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445198/polo-t-shirt-mockup-basic-menswearView licensePortrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735554/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license