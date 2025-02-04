Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domainportraitspotlightPortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3859 x 5057 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735163/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735120/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735314/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735201/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736900/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePhotography backdrop editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579158/photography-backdrop-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737522/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735342/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseKaraoke night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735520/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735223/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14754254/live-performance-poster-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734463/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14758330/live-performance-poster-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737618/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737480/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735917/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Margaret Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734910/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of June Christy and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735429/portrait-june-christy-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license