Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domaincityportraittheaterPortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5208 x 3967 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735336/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735306/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagic show carnival fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735416/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock music playlist Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061518/rock-music-playlist-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735410/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735408/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735323/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735302/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735412/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735312/dancers-nolas-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736413/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621928/opera-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735148/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377307/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736225/portrait-cozy-cole-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397099/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397101/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695637/singing-audition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMerce Cunningham, rehearsal New York by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308893/merce-cunningham-rehearsal-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseInstrumental music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695638/singing-audition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736205/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUrban life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509230/urban-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license