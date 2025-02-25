rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Retro party poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Concert logo blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music day blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music fest blog banner template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
Countdown party Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Countdown party poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New Year party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
80's vibes concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Countdown party blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Countdown party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Rock alternative Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New arrival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
