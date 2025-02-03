rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domaincityportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735416/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735412/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735323/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735303/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Comic event blog banner template
Comic event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735336/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735410/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735408/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735302/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Dancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735312/dancers-nolas-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737604/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736413/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734793/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634345/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Julius Grossman, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Julius Grossman, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736694/portrait-julius-grossman-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Enjoy the beat poster template, editable text and design
Enjoy the beat poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805457/enjoy-the-beat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735148/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage hits Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615291/vintage-hits-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735068/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license