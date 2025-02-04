rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domainportraitspotlight
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735299/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735120/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735163/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted blog banner template
Singers wanted blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735201/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Live music blog banner template
Live music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737522/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Photography backdrop editable mockup
Photography backdrop editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579158/photography-backdrop-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of June Christy and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735520/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736900/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Karaoke night Instagram post template
Karaoke night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735429/portrait-june-christy-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734463/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14754254/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735342/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted Instagram post template
Singers wanted Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14758330/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Opera night editable poster template
Opera night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735189/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735107/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734989/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734514/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license