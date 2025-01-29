Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domaincityportraitradioPortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5180 x 3972 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211578/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735336/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649710/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic radio blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827401/music-radio-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735302/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive hiphop music Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224174/live-hiphop-music-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735410/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634345/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735303/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline radio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727044/online-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735416/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734041/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735408/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline radio Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11937076/online-radio-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735306/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive hiphop music Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625577/imageView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735412/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829859/city-sounds-instagram-post-templateView licenseDancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735312/dancers-nolas-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903927/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478601/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736413/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904514/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734837/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590700/city-sounds-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729713/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic radio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867681/music-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Gordon MacRae, Jerry Wald, Mel Tormé, Jerry Jerome, and Marion Hutton, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736190/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479552/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive radio social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978686/live-radio-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline radio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509254/online-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866427/retro-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735735/portrait-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license