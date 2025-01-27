Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmirrorglassesPortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5191 x 3961 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481898/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license70s party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467795/70s-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736664/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912722/group-diverse-people-standingView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license70s party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551570/70s-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735330/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735427/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914775/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736703/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736469/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736717/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTeen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206394/teen-party-colorful-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735328/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736189/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836588/music-album-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737504/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, creative remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342072/woman-listening-music-creative-remixView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736729/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, creative remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341736/woman-listening-music-creative-remixView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseParty night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586995/party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736882/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280923/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736653/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737289/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette pink feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598350/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737162/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseNew year 2024 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500530/new-year-2024-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736819/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license