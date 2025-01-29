Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domaincityportraitradioPortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3999 x 5224 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211578/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735412/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649710/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735416/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic radio blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827401/music-radio-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735323/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive hiphop music Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224174/live-hiphop-music-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634345/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735303/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline radio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727044/online-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735410/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734041/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735306/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline radio Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11937076/online-radio-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735408/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive hiphop music Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625577/imageView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735302/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829859/city-sounds-instagram-post-templateView licenseDancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735312/dancers-nolas-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903927/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736225/portrait-cozy-cole-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478601/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904514/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590700/city-sounds-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729713/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic radio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867681/music-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736875/portrait-george-weidler-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCity sounds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479552/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735068/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive radio social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978686/live-radio-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737484/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseOnline radio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509254/online-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734793/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866427/retro-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735438/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license