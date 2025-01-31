rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitguitarknight
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735322/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735351/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209116/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736788/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737632/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210000/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737640/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512852/png-aesthetic-american-beige-backgroundView license
Portrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734639/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512148/png-aesthetic-american-beige-backgroundView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736747/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205719/woman-playing-music-pink-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician, editable collage remix
Happy musician, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736469/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming application collage element, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Music streaming application collage element, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548879/png-aesthetic-american-blueView license
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206545/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735814/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737620/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming application iPhone wallpaper, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Music streaming application iPhone wallpaper, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511438/png-aesthetic-american-android-wallpaperView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736035/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736487/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license