Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitguitarknightPortrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3977 x 5223 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735322/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView licensePortrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735351/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209116/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736788/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tunes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737632/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210000/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737640/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILANDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512852/png-aesthetic-american-beige-backgroundView licensePortrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734639/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILANDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512148/png-aesthetic-american-beige-backgroundView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePng black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736747/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205719/woman-playing-music-pink-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy musician, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736469/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming application collage element, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILANDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548879/png-aesthetic-american-blueView licensePortrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBlack woman, music 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBlack woman, music 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206545/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735814/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737620/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming application iPhone wallpaper, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILANDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511438/png-aesthetic-american-android-wallpaperView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736035/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736487/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license