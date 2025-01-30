Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagepublic domainportraitretroradioPortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5240 x 4024 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735473/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735035/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735024/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644207/retro-party-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735018/portrait-ted-weems-winx-washington-dc-ca-1940-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican Guy Studio Shoot Portrait People Race remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14939347/african-guy-studio-shoot-portrait-people-race-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734836/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798308/podcast-talk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644209/retro-party-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737777/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180046/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePodcaster needed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490573/podcaster-needed-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644205/retro-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734841/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866427/retro-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735319/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180007/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736213/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682327/podcast-talk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736242/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798307/podcast-talk-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736289/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment marketing program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732553/entertainment-marketing-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798309/podcast-talk-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Will Bradley, Mart Garvey, and William P. Gottlieb, NBC/WRC show, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735451/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180004/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737450/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179992/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736288/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive radio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438407/live-radio-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735476/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license