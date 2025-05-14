rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmenvintagepublic domainportraitbusinesstable
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889355/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meeting-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735368/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928548/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928520/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735271/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928296/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734880/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736475/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable design
Cheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887220/cheerful-office-working-with-happy-note-forehead-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Business man planning new project remix
Business man planning new project remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926941/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735386/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Business man planning new project remix
Business man planning new project remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926936/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming
Business people are brainstorming
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915636/business-people-are-brainstormingView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737081/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903309/american-business-goals-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Business man planning new project remix
Business man planning new project remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926978/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736489/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Business woman talking to colleagues in a meeting
Business woman talking to colleagues in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906246/business-woman-talking-colleagues-meetingView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming
Business people are brainstorming
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915544/business-people-are-brainstormingView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735363/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing agency Instagram post template, editable brand kit
Digital marketing agency Instagram post template, editable brand kit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18784418/digital-marketing-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-brand-kitView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318558/image-background-png-abstractView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907640/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734800/image-handshake-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Business agreement, economy money collage, editable design
Business agreement, economy money collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913299/business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735588/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912469/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
PNG element Business agreement, economy money collage, editable design
PNG element Business agreement, economy money collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847954/png-element-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Peter Dean, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peter Dean, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735542/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912640/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
Portrait of Al Hall and with pit band, Broadway show, "Barefoot Boy With Cheek"(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Portrait of Al Hall and with pit band, Broadway show, "Barefoot Boy With Cheek"(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735620/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license