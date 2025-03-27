Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagecelebrationpublic domainportraitclothingPortrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3993 x 5191 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735339/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735322/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman painter smiling, creative art & education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210899/woman-painter-smiling-creative-art-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736788/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman painter smiling, creative art & education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210898/woman-painter-smiling-creative-art-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737632/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737640/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735247/portrait-vaughn-monroe-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734639/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman painter smiling png, creative art & education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208016/woman-painter-smiling-png-creative-art-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736422/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735068/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737620/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVR woman, green color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206397/woman-green-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735128/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman painter smiling, creative art & education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209441/woman-painter-smiling-creative-art-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736854/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman painter smiling, creative art & education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209430/woman-painter-smiling-creative-art-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseLove celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914880/love-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license