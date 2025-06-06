Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitmirrorwomanPortrait of Mary Lou Williams, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 919 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5170 x 3961 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVeauty in the ordinary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732466/veauty-the-ordinary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFemininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116927/image-person-art-vintageView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736854/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWork of art Instagram story template, from original photography, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101986/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licensePortrait of Ginger Toye, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737561/portrait-ginger-toye-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735045/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNude photography of Marie Jordan blog banner template, original photography from George Hendrik Breitner., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505216/image-aesthetic-people-artView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licensePortrait of Garland Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736056/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914884/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734989/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736788/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage portrait frame mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23903458/vintage-portrait-frame-mockup-customizable-designView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735107/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love background, line art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547718/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734612/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseConfident businesswoman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876862/confident-businesswoman-remixView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736154/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license50% idk 50% idc Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732465/50percent-idk-50percent-idc-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735824/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819033/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735473/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license