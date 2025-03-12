Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitwhitePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3771 x 4938 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734990/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736244/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736551/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735492/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePortrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735923/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820885/music-mood-board-editable-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736389/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePng man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209422/png-man-listening-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, Nick's (Tavern), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734763/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253517/woman-listening-music-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePng black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElectro party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735277/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736744/portrait-toby-tyler-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover Facebook post template, colorful funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434631/imageView licensePortrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736141/portrait-harry-betts-richmond-va-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435211/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Bart Varselona, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735662/portrait-bart-varselona-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseListening to music, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717162/listening-music-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license