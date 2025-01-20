rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintageshirtmusicalpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734923/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734790/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-may-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735277/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735376/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman dancing collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Woman dancing collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259116/woman-dancing-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496087/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Texting woman, social media remix
Texting woman, social media remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244504/texting-woman-social-media-remixView license
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735289/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-may-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736551/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Record store vintage logo template
Record store vintage logo template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779272/record-store-vintage-logo-templateView license
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10528653/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734739/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734990/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace music editable poster template
Inner peace music editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617362/inner-peace-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Bart Varselona, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bart Varselona, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735662/portrait-bart-varselona-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Groovy word, smoking retro girl illustration, editable design
Groovy word, smoking retro girl illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241920/groovy-word-smoking-retro-girl-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736323/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Texting woman, social media remix
Texting woman, social media remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244683/texting-woman-social-media-remixView license
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Texting woman png, social media remix
Texting woman png, social media remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244725/texting-woman-png-social-media-remixView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736244/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music flyer template, funky design
Music flyer template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736141/portrait-harry-betts-richmond-va-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license