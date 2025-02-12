rawpixel
Portrait of Vincent Nola and Elojean Swanson, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Png financial investment editable element, transparent background
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vacation packages Instagram post template
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people are joining hands together remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vacation packages Instagram story template
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people are joining hands together
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Diverse people editable poster template
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
