Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Public Domain
JPEG
Low Resolution 1200 x 927 px
High Resolution (HD) 5218 x 4032 px | 300 dpi 