Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportraitsheet musicPortrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4005 x 5154 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642085/png-collage-art-elementView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734934/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734802/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735688/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736147/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734478/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734598/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735342/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson book Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835792/music-lesson-book-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Mercer, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735760/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736682/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSip, savor and enjoy Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092494/sip-savor-and-enjoy-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licensePortrait of June Christy and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735429/portrait-june-christy-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePrivate music lesson blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488209/private-music-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Pete Johnson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736226/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492808/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461293/piano-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737626/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePiano lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835800/piano-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737343/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license