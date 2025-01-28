Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitredsaxophonePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1162 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3751 x 3875 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736383/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735522/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380151/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735844/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Allen Eager, Art Mardigan, and Curley Russell, Club 18, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737614/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816399/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809057/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714279/astronaut-playing-saxophone-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707211/png-american-art-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734962/portrait-sinclair-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366506/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735817/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tune poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589509/vintage-tune-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license