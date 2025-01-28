rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitredsaxophone
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736383/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735522/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380151/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735844/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Allen Eager, Art Mardigan, and Curley Russell, Club 18, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Allen Eager, Art Mardigan, and Curley Russell, Club 18, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737614/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816399/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809057/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714279/astronaut-playing-saxophone-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Book club poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707211/png-american-art-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734962/portrait-sinclair-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366506/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735817/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tune poster template, editable text and design
Vintage tune poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589509/vintage-tune-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license