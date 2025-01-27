rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domaincityportraitmirror
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735412/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735303/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481898/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735336/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
70s party Instagram post template, editable text
70s party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467795/70s-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735306/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Confident businesswoman remix
Confident businesswoman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876862/confident-businesswoman-remixView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735408/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735302/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
70s party poster template, editable text and design
70s party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551570/70s-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735416/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Comic event blog banner template
Comic event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735323/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735312/dancers-nolas-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998802/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735438/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music album cover template
Music album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836588/music-album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736130/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New year party poster template, editable text and design
New year party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735778/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664012/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Johnny Long, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Long, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734865/portrait-johnny-long-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736225/portrait-cozy-cole-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette pink feminine design element set
Editable Coquette pink feminine design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598350/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735517/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Party night Instagram post template, editable text
Party night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586995/party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735950/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649710/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734837/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280923/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992026/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license