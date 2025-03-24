rawpixel
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Depression quote editable social media post template design
Portrait of Ben Webster, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Buck Clayton, Benny Morton, Joe Marsala, and Cozy Cole, Famous Door…
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with a vintage vibe, featuring two people with headphones, starry overlay editable design
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Beach vibes Instagram post template
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
