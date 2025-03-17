Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagepublic domaincityportraitmirrorPortrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1151 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5504 x 5740 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736130/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735438/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseConfident businesswoman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876862/confident-businesswoman-remixView licensePortrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737477/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseNude photography of Marie Jordan blog banner template, original photography from George Hendrik Breitner., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505216/image-aesthetic-people-artView licensePortrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736115/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license3D couple driving in the countryside editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395678/couple-driving-the-countryside-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWork of art Instagram story template, from original photography, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101986/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735498/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDaily vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786794/daily-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735720/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with 'Celebrate Freedom' in vintage style social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788717/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licensePortrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735748/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage angel design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239289/vintage-angel-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736211/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735743/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737332/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVeauty in the ordinary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732466/veauty-the-ordinary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737524/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ beauty flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514431/lgbtq-beauty-flyer-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734583/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686536/model-casting-call-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736698/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686534/model-casting-call-flyer-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734897/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734735/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license