rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domaincityportrait
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736130/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735428/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737477/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736581/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735492/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
New release Instagram post template
New release Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493356/new-release-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Your music anywhere Instagram post template, editable text
Your music anywhere Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460825/your-music-anywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634345/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735923/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music festival poster template, editable text and design
Jazz music festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539551/jazz-music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735784/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template
Jazz night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736714/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
singing audition poster template, editable text and design
singing audition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601942/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template
Jazz night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735983/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
City sounds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211578/city-sounds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507052/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Portrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736601/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
singing audition Facebook story template, editable design
singing audition Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601945/singing-audition-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735801/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert poster template
Jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692824/jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737255/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music festival flyer template, editable text
Music festival flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786825/music-festival-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736230/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Business news podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Business news podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461005/business-news-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736551/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night poster template
Jazz music night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735469/portrait-tex-beneke-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license