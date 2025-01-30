rawpixel
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music fest blog banner template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party blog banner template
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz bar Facebook post template
Portrait of Harry Carney, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
World tour blog banner template
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Great punk music blog banner template
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Wear your hijab Instagram post template
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Dj night party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3D disco man singing at party editable remix
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Tour dates blog banner template
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people in a board room meeting
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
