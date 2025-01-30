Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagepublic domainportraitretroradioPortrait of Will Bradley, Mart Garvey, and William P. Gottlieb, NBC/WRC show, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 877 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5347 x 3907 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734836/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735035/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734841/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735024/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644207/retro-party-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735476/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican Guy Studio Shoot Portrait People Race remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14939347/african-guy-studio-shoot-portrait-people-race-remixView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735471/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798308/podcast-talk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734474/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180046/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735243/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644209/retro-party-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePodcaster needed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490573/podcaster-needed-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734580/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644205/retro-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866427/retro-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, Sylvia Syms, William P. Gottlieb, and Ahmet M. Ertegun, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735359/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180007/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Carl Mirman and William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735383/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180004/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment marketing program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732553/entertainment-marketing-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735390/image-paper-people-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179992/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734717/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682327/podcast-talk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736213/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798309/podcast-talk-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX(?), Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735371/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798307/podcast-talk-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737450/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive radio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438407/live-radio-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license