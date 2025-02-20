rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Cat Anderson, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
catpeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportrait
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735978/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735560/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736535/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage, desktop wallpaper
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage, desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124034/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-desktop-wallpaperView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736417/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cat playlist cover template
Cat playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14388986/cat-playlist-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734786/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar with pets, editable aesthetic illustration remix
Woman playing guitar with pets, editable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393205/woman-playing-guitar-with-pets-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734973/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735835/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remix
Cat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721369/cat-guitar-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735071/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted Instagram post template
Singers wanted Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12831223/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar with pets, editable aesthetic illustration remix
Woman playing guitar with pets, editable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519296/woman-playing-guitar-with-pets-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
Portrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736744/portrait-toby-tyler-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace music editable poster template
Inner peace music editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617362/inner-peace-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735169/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736487/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788056/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734825/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736365/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music flyer template, funky design
Music flyer template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic sky playlist, cat background
Aesthetic sky playlist, cat background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514900/aesthetic-sky-playlist-cat-backgroundView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734718/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music lover poster template, funky design
Music lover poster template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735872/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license