Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Portrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Portrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3D singing man with girl playing guitar editable remix
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3D singing man with girl playing guitar editable remix
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Summer apparel collage, trendy fashion
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
Podcast talk poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of the Ravens (Musical group), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
