rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitretrooffice
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735053/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735051/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735067/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735061/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14414249/album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737677/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736425/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Future is now Instagram post template
Future is now Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052935/future-now-instagram-post-templateView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735566/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
Vintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633593/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736524/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
Retro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633164/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736739/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734840/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900786/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735554/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735994/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Cool retro man illustration, visualize word, editable design
Cool retro man illustration, visualize word, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243182/cool-retro-man-illustration-visualize-word-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license