Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1183 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5548 x 5627 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735801/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736581/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music playlist Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881469/retro-music-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734756/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734739/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735023/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Sidney De Paris, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license