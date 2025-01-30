rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735801/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736581/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881469/retro-music-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734756/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734739/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735023/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license