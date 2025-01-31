Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraittheaterstagedancePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4106 x 5353 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBallerina blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415547/ballerina-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737524/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThree Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736214/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415558/junior-class-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736328/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMagic show carnival fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseDance performance iPhone wallpaper, editable entertainment remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314388/dance-performance-iphone-wallpaper-editable-entertainment-remix-designView licensePortrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736119/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743941/carnival-party-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736758/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dance performance, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314387/editable-dance-performance-lifestyle-collage-remixView licensePortrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735570/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDance show, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072621/dance-show-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736618/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Three Graces background, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832316/png-collage-colorful-colourView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967338/carnival-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737451/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967339/carnival-party-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734620/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of (Scoville) Toby Browne, Kenny Kersey, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736179/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736130/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Three Graces, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832319/png-collage-colorful-colourView licensePortrait of Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timmie Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735573/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737417/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667620/carnival-party-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736155/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397216/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735784/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHijab pride Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537774/hijab-pride-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseTheater screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482375/theater-screen-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license