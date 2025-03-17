rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
backgroundpeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportrait
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734583/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736294/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735494/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735516/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736119/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736222/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735907/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735893/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734457/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735513/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735558/image-people-art-microphonesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734776/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587589/businessman-holding-megaphone-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734897/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license