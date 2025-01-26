Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintageshirtpublic domainportraitPortrait of Billy Butterfield, Columbia studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1100 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5533 x 6035 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735632/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Freeman, Bunny Shawker, Bob Haggart, Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Toots Mondello, and Mary Lou…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736447/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMen's black t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748662/mens-black-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736119/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736294/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePolo t-shirt mockup, basic menswearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445198/polo-t-shirt-mockup-basic-menswearView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's black t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764351/mens-black-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseEditable basic t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12359854/editable-basic-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734583/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495371/t-shirt-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734457/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342910/editable-streetwear-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736222/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079075/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-apparelView licensePortrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734909/portrait-louis-prima-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736143/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDenim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998427/denim-jacket-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737726/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712473/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734854/image-people-art-mensFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364952/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735494/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901693/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735516/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736584/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735522/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license