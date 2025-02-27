rawpixel
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
