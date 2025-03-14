rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhiteoffice
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735778/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736288/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Client review poster template, editable text & design
Client review poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378020/client-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925845/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925920/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735886/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925803/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737777/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925816/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736242/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925918/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736213/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925817/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925830/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925813/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737450/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925854/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925853/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925857/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925807/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925851/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York…
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735623/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925844/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735319/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925811/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735554/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925855/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license