rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
handspeopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735524/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928791/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736198/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735526/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735618/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736372/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737665/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddy Duchin, Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Oscar Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddy Duchin, Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Oscar Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734618/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Black activists to follow, Instagram post template, editable design
Black activists to follow, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001766/black-activists-follow-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Oscar Moore, Nat King Cole, and Wesley Prince, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Oscar Moore, Nat King Cole, and Wesley Prince, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734482/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736882/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Music app Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730649/music-app-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lover background, retro neon collage, editable design
Music lover background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195988/music-lover-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Fight for change Instagram post template, editable text
Fight for change Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944136/fight-for-change-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735003/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735826/image-background-sunglasses-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737162/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Black activists to follow Instagram story template
Black activists to follow Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986513/black-activists-follow-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
African music playlist Instagram post template
African music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560457/african-music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736788/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Classical music fest poster template, editable text & design
Classical music fest poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609484/classical-music-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of (Scoville) Toby Browne, Kenny Kersey, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Portrait of (Scoville) Toby Browne, Kenny Kersey, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736179/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license