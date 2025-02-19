rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Peter Dean, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmenvintagepublic domainportraitbusinessmeeting
Portraits for men Instagram post template, editable text
Portraits for men Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774175/portraits-for-men-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Business people meeting png, business collage on transparent background
Business people meeting png, business collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696304/business-people-meeting-png-business-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889355/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meeting-editable-designView license
Portrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735551/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928296/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people giving a high five
Diverse business people giving a high five
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900982/diverse-business-people-giving-high-fiveView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735350/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Business man planning new project remix
Business man planning new project remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926912/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737059/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Business man planning new project remix
Business man planning new project remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926936/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Business man planning new project remix
Business man planning new project remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926941/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735368/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Modern business success editable design
Modern business success editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886858/modern-business-success-editable-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736807/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Business man planning new project remix
Business man planning new project remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926978/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735588/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928548/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928520/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734800/image-handshake-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Green business people png, business collage on transparent background
Green business people png, business collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696283/green-business-people-png-business-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928470/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736572/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable business Instagram story template, editable text & design
Sustainable business Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828071/sustainable-business-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737616/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Business meeting Instagram story template, editable text & design
Business meeting Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826837/business-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736898/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable business Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Sustainable business Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826654/sustainable-business-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming
Business people are brainstorming
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915636/business-people-are-brainstormingView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736460/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Green business development editable design
Green business development editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914086/green-business-development-editable-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736738/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Business meeting Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Business meeting Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826728/business-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736038/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license