rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Hank D'Amico, Spots Esposito, Bobby Hackett, Walter Mercurio, Vernon Brown, Herman Yorks, Joseph Small, Sidney…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophonevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitpiano
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736389/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ernie Caceres, Bobby Hackett, Freddie Ohms, and George Wettling, Nick's (Tavern)(?), New York, N.Y., between…
Portrait of Ernie Caceres, Bobby Hackett, Freddie Ohms, and George Wettling, Nick's (Tavern)(?), New York, N.Y., between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734716/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons poster template
Music lessons poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714056/music-lessons-poster-templateView license
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366737/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734568/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Private music lesson Instagram post template
Private music lesson Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835804/private-music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734886/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert Instagram post template
Piano concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835803/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Arthur Rollini, Sidney Stoneburn, and Vernon Brown, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Arthur Rollini, Sidney Stoneburn, and Vernon Brown, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735931/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479338/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735108/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379096/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic editable music collage element design set
Aesthetic editable music collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884526/aesthetic-editable-music-collage-element-design-setView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398850/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665441/jazz-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music band competition poster template
Music band competition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540095/music-band-competition-poster-templateView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736422/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music band competition Facebook story template
Music band competition Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540096/music-band-competition-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736383/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379097/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Solo concert Instagram post template, editable text
Solo concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398865/solo-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram story template, editable text
Jazz club Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665443/jazz-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…
Portrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735632/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license