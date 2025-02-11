rawpixel
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
History course Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Portrait of Vincent Nola and Elojean Swanson, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
