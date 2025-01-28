Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanvintageshirtmusicalpublic domainportraitPortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1171 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5511 x 5649 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMen's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496087/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735547/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736330/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable social media post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22462131/depression-quote-editable-social-media-post-template-designView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Joe Thomas, and Rex William Stewart, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736671/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408806/mens-tank-top-mockup-editable-summer-apparel-designView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jerry Wald and Alberta Grusd, New Yorker Hotel, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735781/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736993/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736342/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734568/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Gregorio Delgado, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737139/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736227/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Mezz Mezzrow in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735862/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness talk Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489538/business-talk-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage magazine elements, vibrant colors, eclectic style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22233003/image-transparent-png-torn-paperView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable linen shirt mockup, clothing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView licensePortrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735444/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dress shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369494/editable-dress-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736376/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736546/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable basic t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12359854/editable-basic-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737353/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license