rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagecrowdpublic domainportraitsignsphoto
Protest sign mockup, editable design
Protest sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10105549/protest-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735490/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Grocery store sign mockup, editable design
Grocery store sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14879274/grocery-store-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735067/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Protesting woman holding environment sign editable mockup
Protesting woman holding environment sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524911/protesting-woman-holding-environment-sign-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735323/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Protesting boy holding sign editable mockup
Protesting boy holding sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525119/protesting-boy-holding-sign-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable sign mockup, HR design
Editable sign mockup, HR design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199056/editable-sign-mockup-designView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Digital billboard sign mockup, editable product design
Digital billboard sign mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436480/digital-billboard-sign-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Portrait of Melvin G. Powell and Martha Scott in their home, Connecticut, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Melvin G. Powell and Martha Scott in their home, Connecticut, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736088/image-people-art-trophyFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World peace day Instagram post template
World peace day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998767/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736564/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Business presentation slide editable mockup
Business presentation slide editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10444111/business-presentation-slide-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Mary Lou Williams, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New…
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Mary Lou Williams, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736956/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kindess Instagram post template
Kindess Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777369/kindess-instagram-post-templateView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737556/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Protest sign editable mockup
Protest sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202764/protest-sign-editable-mockupView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735053/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Protest sign mockup, editable design
Protest sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14073948/protest-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…
Portrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737484/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Protest sign mockup, blank design space
Protest sign mockup, blank design space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7370929/protest-sign-mockup-blank-design-spaceView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grocery store sign mockup, editable design
Grocery store sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14873439/grocery-store-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734837/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Manager & employee hands, editable business collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Manager & employee hands, editable business collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346834/manager-employee-hands-editable-business-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Tokyo trip poster template
Tokyo trip poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830684/tokyo-trip-poster-templateView license
Portrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…
Portrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736844/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license