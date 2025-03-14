rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
wallpaperpeopleartvintagepublic domainportraittablefamily
Family dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Family dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969795/family-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734493/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Homeschool guide blog banner template, editable text
Homeschool guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852991/homeschool-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735611/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy family time banner template, editable text
Happy family time banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465911/happy-family-time-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734871/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Family Day Instagram story template, editable text
Family Day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504421/family-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Family Day blog banner template, editable text
Family Day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504424/family-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735417/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Family Day Instagram story template, editable text
Family Day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951428/family-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734521/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de Mayo Facebook story template, editable design
Cinco de Mayo Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765716/cinco-mayo-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736382/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and design
Thanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734526/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969832/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734483/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe party poster template, editable text and design
Thanksgiving recipe party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006796/thanksgiving-recipe-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Family Day blog banner template, editable text
Family Day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951421/family-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Inclusive family support blog banner template, editable text
Inclusive family support blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983445/inclusive-family-support-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737622/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Family insurance Facebook story template, editable design
Family insurance Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668441/family-insurance-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734497/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art camp blog banner template, editable text
Art camp blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926164/art-camp-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736898/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Kindergarten blog banner template, editable text
Kindergarten blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224432/kindergarten-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Photography business Instagram story template, editable text
Photography business Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713901/photography-business-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734511/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Daycare logo template, editable design
Daycare logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736121/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Life insurance Instagram story template, editable text
Life insurance Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958531/life-insurance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737690/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license