rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitwomanretrofashion
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736328/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735498/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737524/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736214/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541479/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735261/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734467/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737522/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734627/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735014/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668953/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736186/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735127/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734463/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735161/image-people-ocean-artFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734992/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735926/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a vintage feel, featuring a red background and abstract elements editable design
Retro collage with a vintage feel, featuring a red background and abstract elements editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22196848/image-png-torn-paper-cutView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735068/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license